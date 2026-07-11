Government strengthens community health through data verification

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening community health systems through reliable data and collaboration with county governments.

Speaking during the Community Health Assessment Data Verification exercise in Karau Ward, Ol Kalou Sub-County, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni underscored the importance of accurate community health information in guiding service planning, resource allocation and targeted interventions for vulnerable populations.

The Ministry of Health is undertaking the exercise with Community Health Promoters to review assessment findings and validate household health data for evidence-based planning and stronger primary healthcare services.

Muthoni said the assessment findings indicate progress in Karau Ward, with 59 pc of households registered under the Social Health Authority and more than half of respondents reporting improved access to healthcare over the past three years.

She noted that residents identified the availability of medicines, improved medical equipment and additional health workers as key priorities for strengthening service delivery.

Further, the PS said that the findings will guide targeted interventions and strengthen preventive and promotive healthcare at the community level.