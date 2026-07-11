Kaptagat Forest Marathon puts conservation in fast lane

Thousands of runners converged in the heart of the Kaptagat Forest in Keiyo South Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday for the 2026 Kaptagat Forest Marathon, turning one of the world’s most celebrated high-altitude training destinations into a powerful stage for conservation action.

The event, a flagship Sports for Conservation initiative under the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme (KICP), featured four race categories, the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km races, all winding through the scenic Kaptagat landscape before culminating at Kaptarkok Primary School.

This year’s edition marked a major milestone with the introduction of the event’s first-ever 42km full marathon distance, underscoring the growing stature of the race within Kenya’s sporting and environmental calendar.

Entry to all categories was free, with organisers confirming that every race distance sold out ahead of the event.

Set within the 32,941-hectare Kaptagat Forest, part of the larger Elgeyo Hills-Cherangany ecosystem, the marathon highlighted the critical role forests play as water towers, carbon sinks and biodiversity reservoirs while showcasing Kenya’s rich sporting heritage.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme Patron and Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Dr Chris Kiptoo, said the marathon had become more than a sporting event, serving as a platform that unites communities, athletes and conservation partners around a shared commitment to environmental restoration.

“As we celebrate ten years of restoration in Kaptagat Forest, we are laying the foundation for another decade of action to restore, sustain and transform this critical ecosystem for future generations,” said Dr Kiptoo.

The marathon formed part of celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of KICP under the theme “10 to 20: Restore. Sustain. Transform.” The programme has become a leading model for integrated landscape restoration by combining conservation with community livelihoods and sustainable development.

Kenya Forest Service Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko said the initiative demonstrates that protecting forests and improving livelihoods can go hand in hand.

“Healthy forests are central to resilient communities and sustainable national development,” he said.

Winners of the various race categories will later be crowned during the main celebrations attended by Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki at Kaptarkok Primary School.