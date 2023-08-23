Government to offer scholarships to outstanding performance arts teachers

President William Ruto has said the Government will offer scholarships to teachers who excel in training learners in performance arts.

He said the Ministry of Education will work with the Kenya Music Festival adjudicators to identify eligible ones.

The move, he explained, seeks to incentivise teachers who go beyond the call of duty to model the country’s young artists.

“We want to support them to go to places where their talents will be taken to the next level,” he said.

He observed that the Government will also promote teachers who win awards in the festival.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the 95th Kenya Music Festival Winners’ State Concert at State House Nakuru.

The President asked teachers unions and the Teacher Service Commission to speed up talks on collective bargaining agreement.

“We have provided for the promotion of 5,000 teachers directly and 36,000 teachers indirectly. We have provided Ksh1 billion that will go in that direction. We must look after our teachers and promote those who excel,” said Ruto.

President Ruto said the Government has addressed issues raised by stakeholders in the implementation of Competence Based Curriculum to improve delivery of education to learners.

In addition, he noted that the Government has reorganised the funding model for higher learning and increased resources available to our learners to boost access to higher education.