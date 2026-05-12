Governor Achani presides over distribution of 33,000 seedlings to 5,000 farmers

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has presided over the distribution of 33,000 assorted seedlings to farmers across the county in a major boost to agricultural productivity and food security.

The initiative, implemented under the 2025/2026 financial year, at a total cost of Ksh. 12.8 million is expected to benefit over 5,000 farmers drawn from all sub-counties.

The program targets key value chains including mangoes(ngowe), citrus, cashew nuts, and coconuts, which are well suited to Kwale’s climate and economic landscape.

Speaking during the event, Governor Achani emphasised her administration’s commitment to empowering farmers and strengthening agribusiness as a pillar of economic growth.

“This program is aimed at improving household incomes and ensuring food security through the promotion of high-value crops. We are equipping our farmers with the right inputs to transform agriculture into a sustainable source of livelihood adding by investing in these value chains, we are not only enhancing production but also opening up opportunities for value addition and access to wider markets.” she said.

According to the distribution plan, mango seedlings form the largest share, with 7,500 mango(Apple) and 7,000 Mango(ngowe) seedlings issued to farmers. Citrus seedlings also account for 7,500, while 5,500 cashew nut seedlings and 5,500 coconut seedlings complete the total of 33,000 seedlings distributed.

The seedlings have been equitably allocated across sub-counties to ensure inclusive development. Matuga and Msambweni sub-counties each received 7,000 seedlings, while Shimba Hills and Lunga Lunga were allocated 8,000 seedlings each. Kinango sub-county received 3,000 seedlings.

Governor Achani noted that the county government is focused on ensuring that no region is left behind in agricultural development.

“We have ensured fair distribution across all sub-counties so that every farmer has an opportunity to benefit from this program and contribute to the county’s food basket,” she said.

The Governor also highlighted the county’s deliberate effort to promote local limited companies, revealing that the tender to supply the seedlings was awarded to women- and youth-led companies. These include Lunga Lunga Youth Enterprises, Miyani Digital Company Limited, Jopo Women Company Limited, Aakifa Women Company Limited, and Bond of Brotherhood Company Limited.

“This initiative not only supports farmers but also empowers our local women and youth limited companies by giving them opportunities to participate in government projects,” she stated.

Ali Tunu, a farmer, expressed optimism that the seedlings would improve their yields and incomes, particularly with the rising demand for fruits and nuts in both local and export markets.