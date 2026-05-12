Trump says Iran ceasefire is on ‘massive life support’

US President Donald Trump has said the month-long ceasefire between the US and Iran is on “massive life support”.

He told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that while the ceasefire remained in place, it was “unbelievably weak”.

Following Trump’s comments, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf wrote on X that Iran’s armed forces were, “ready to respond and to teach a lesson for any aggression.”

Iran laid out its demands to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a counter-offer sent to the US on Sunday. Trump rejected the proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable” and a “piece of garbage”.

After Trump’s comments, Esmail Baghaei, a foreign ministry spokesperson for Iran, said Tehran’s proposals were “responsible” and “generous”.

After his comments saying Iran’s armed forces ready to respond, Ghalibaf said in a separate post on X that there was “no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal”.

“The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it,” he said.

Tehran’s offer includes an immediate end to the war on all fronts – a reference to the continued Israeli attacks against Iran-supported Hezbollah in Lebanon – a halt to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports and guarantees of no further attacks on Iran, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.