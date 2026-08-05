Governor Nassir welcomes elders’ recognition by the State

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir has welcomed the move by the national government to formally recognize village elders across the country.

Governor Nassir said village elders play a vital role in society and that their recognition and full integration into the national administrative structure was ‘long overdue and a step in the right direction.’

President William Ruto, at State House Nairobi, formally onboarded over 106,000 village elders into the national administrative structure, granting them a monthly stipend of Sh3,000, free health insurance enrollment, and smartphones.

By onboarding elders across the 47 counties into the National Government Administration system, the national government seeks to bring government services closer to the people.

Nassir said village elders arbitrate minor disputes, preserve cultural traditions, keep peace and security and ultimately link communities with formal government institutions.

He said in rural communities the elders play critical roles in conflict resolution, preserving social harmony and managing communal resources like customary land, water and pasture.

“They have been for the longest period the unsung pillars of grassroots governance,” he said, adding that they serve as essential bridges between rural grassroots communities and the government.

The coastal county boss stated that village elders are often the first point of contact between the citizenry and the government.

“They guide social order and resolve family and communal disputes before they escalate into a bigger trouble,” he said, noting that many operate largely through customary authority.

He said their vast knowledge of communities, ability to resolve local challenges, and commitment to public service make them indispensable partners in strengthening governance at the grassroots level.

Governor Nassir said county governments welcome the new initiative that reinforces community-based leadership and deepens collaboration between the national and county governments.

“Strong institutions at the village level translate into more responsive service delivery, greater public participation, and more resilient communities,” he said, adding that they maintain social stability, preserve local customs and guide community development programmes.

He said their peace-building role will come in handy as the country races towards the high-stakes 2027 General Election.