Ruto unveils Ksh860M Busia road, Ksh130M Budalang’i market

President William Ruto has launched the construction of the 13-kilometre Nangina-Sio Port-Okados-Mundere Road in Busia County.

The project, launched on Monday, will link Funyula Constituency and Budalang’i Constituency.

Ruto, who is on a development tour of the Western region, said the Ksh860 million road will unlock trade and economic opportunities across the area.

The President affirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, saying no part of the country will be left behind.

“For many years, Kenya’s development was slowed by leadership that lacked vision. That era is behind us. Today, we are moving the country forward with deliberate investments in critical sectors, ensuring that no part of our nation is left behind,” he said.

In addition, Ruto laid the foundation stone for the Ksh130 million Budalang’i Modern Market.

The Head of State said the facility will provide a safe, dignified and well-equipped place for traders to conduct business, particularly women and young people.

The launch of the projects forms part of Ruto’s five-day development tour of Western Kenya, during which he is expected to commission and inspect several infrastructure and economic projects across the region.