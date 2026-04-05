Gov’t assures Kenyans of adequate fuel supply amid import probe

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has cautioned against politicizing ongoing investigations into the fuel import scandal, while assuring Kenyans that the country has sufficient petroleum stocks to meet demand.

In a statement issued Sunday, the CS said the government is committed to an independent and professional inquiry into recent developments in the sector, which have seen several senior officials resign.

“We wish to appeal to the public to be patient and allow the relevant government agencies to undertake independent and professional investigations into the matters in question conclusively,” he said.

The CS expressed concern over what he described as a campaign of disinformation orchestrated by some political leaders and warned against attempts to exploit the situation for political gain.

He reiterated that the government will not tolerate cartels, profiteers, or extortionists seeking to take advantage of regional uncertainties for personal gain.

Wandayi confirmed that the G-to-G (Government-to-Government) fuel procurement framework remains stable and resilient, cushioning the country against supply shocks from the Gulf.

He further revealed that an internal review of petroleum management systems is underway to reinforce transparency, safeguard quality, and maintain the integrity of the supply chain.

“We further wish to reassure the public that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products to meet current demand. We reiterate the government’s commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality petroleum products for both Kenya and regional markets,” Wandayi said.

The statement follows the resignation of three top energy officials, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and Petroleum PS Mohamed Liban.

The three were arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over allegations of falsifying domestic fuel stock levels, creating panic and an artificial supply crisis.

This allegedly allowed for an emergency fuel shipment procured outside the G-to-G framework at more than three times the contracted price and of substandard quality.