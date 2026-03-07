Local NewsNEWS

Gov’t directs sub-counties to set up flood emergency response centres

By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The government has directed all sub-counties across the country to establish emergency response and assistance centres to mitigate the impact of ongoing heavy rains and floods.

In a statement, Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku said the move is part of the government’s efforts to provide timely assistance to households affected by ongoing floods which have intensified across the country.

He urged all Deputy County Commissioners to report promptly on the number of households requiring help in respective counties.

“The Ministry requests all Deputy County Commissioners to be vigilant and immediately furnish the Ministry and my office with prompt information on the number of households in their area of jurisdiction who require assistance as a result of floods. Every sub-county is hereby directed to set up a public information desk, emergency response and assistance centre with rapid response stations in every division in Kenya,” Ruku directed.

The CS further called upon Kenyans to exercise caution on roads, avoid crossing swollen rivers, and remain vigilant for their safety.

This comes as Nairobi City County continues to reel from severe flooding, with roads left impassable following an overnight downpour.

The Meteorological Department has flagged Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West-Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori and Narok Counties for heavier than usual rainfall.

Southeastern counties, including Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, and Taita-Taveta, as well as the coastal counties of Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and Tana River, are also expected to experience heavy showers.

Northern and northwestern counties such as Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana, and Samburu are predicted to receive significant rainfall.

