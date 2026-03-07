KeNHA warns motorists of flooding along Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is urging motorists to exercise caution when driving along the Mai Mahiu-Suswa-Narok Road following heavy rainfall that has left parts of the road covered with silt, disrupting traffic flow.

In a notice issued on Saturday, KeNHA said the section at Kedong Ranch near Suswa is flooded, with teams currently working to clear the road and restore traffic movement.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli urged motorists to avoid driving through flooded areas and to strictly follow directions from police officers and traffic marshals stationed along the route to prevent vehicles from being washed away or getting stuck in silt deposits.

Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys have been advised to consider using the Ngong-Suswa Road as an alternative route.

The authority warned that continued heavy rains could worsen conditions along the road, particularly between Naivasha Inland Container Depot at kilometre 14 and Suswa Ranch at kilometre 39.

KeNHA further assured road users that it is working around the clock to reopen the affected section and ensure the safety of all motorists.