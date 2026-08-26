Energy ministry says crackdown on illegal LPG traders to intensify 

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has dismissed accusations of unfair treatment of LPG traders across the country.

While responding to the opposition on allegations that the government is confiscating LPG cylinders from traders illegally, Wandayi said only illegal refilling stations are being targeted on a bid to improve public safety.

“LPG safety is paramount to the consumer and for this reason we urge politicians to refrain from attacks to public officers and law enforcement agencies legitimately performing their duties as required by Law,” said Wandayi in a statement.

On Wednesday, DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua accused the government of confiscating 200,000 LPG gas cylinders from traders as government affirms it’s position on combating illegal refills and trade of cooking gas.

“I wish to assure the public that Government will not succumb to pressure from politicians and cartels hellbent to benefit from LPG illicit trade. The crackdown on illegal LPG operations will be intensified until full compliance is achieved,” he added.

Wandayi also dismissed accusations that the police was conducting the crackdown illegally.

Wandayi says to ensure traders comply with the the Energy Act Cap. 314 and the Petroleum Act Cap 308, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) works collaboratively with the National Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in combatting illegal activities in the LPG sub-sector.

“When illegally refilled cylinders are found and confiscated, due process is followed including inventory taking that is witnessed by the Authority, the Police and the operator involved. Thereafter the operator is accorded a fair hearing before any legal or administrative action is taken,” he added.