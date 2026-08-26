Two arrested as NACADA raids illicit alcohol trade in Eastleigh

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has confiscated 868 assorted alcoholic beverages and arrested two suspects during a multi-agency crackdown on the illicit alcohol trade in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The operation, which took place at Section 3 on 18th Street, targeted outlets suspected of distributing illicit alcoholic products. The team included officers from NACADA, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), and the National Police Service.

According to NACADA, items seized included alcoholic beverages bearing suspected fake KRA stamps, uncustomed beer from Defence Forces Canteen Organisation (DEFCO) stores, and expired and suspected counterfeit products.

A distributor and a retailer were arrested during the operation and taken to Jogoo Road Police Station. The seized products have been sent for analysis to confirm their authenticity and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The operation is part of ongoing intelligence-led enforcement activities being conducted nationwide, following growing public concern over the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit and illicit alcoholic beverages.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the Authority is collaborating with other government agencies to intensify enforcement against manufacturers, distributors, and outlets involved in unlawful alcohol trade.

“NACADA is leading a multi-agency team carrying out intelligence-led operations across the country in the wake of heightened public concern over the manufacture, distribution, sale, and consumption of counterfeit and fake alcoholic drinks,” said Dr Omerikwa.

“We have put all manufacturers and alcohol dispensing outlets on notice against engaging in unlawful practices, which are not only unethical but also pose serious health risks to Kenyans.” he explained

NACADA confirmed that the Eastleigh operation demonstrates its continuous efforts to disrupt the supply of illicit alcohol, which can pose serious health risks to consumers.

Dr Omerikwa warned that counterfeit alcoholic beverages may contain toxic substances, including methanol, which can cause blindness, organ failure, and death.

“We shall not relent in our pursuit of those who prioritize profits over the lives of Kenyans. This operation is a clear message that NACADA, working with our partners, will not tolerate the sale of illicit and counterfeit alcohol,” he stated.

The Authority has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspected illicit alcohol outlets or products to the nearest NACADA office, via the free helpline 1192, or at the nearest police station.

NACADA said enforcement operations will continue in other high-risk areas across the country.