Funeral service of the MP Ng’eno, four others underway in Emurua Dikirr

The funeral service for Emurua Dikirr MP, the late Johanna Ng’eno and four others who perished in a helicopter crash in Nandi County last week is underway at Emurua Dikirr Primary School in Narok County.

Several dignitaries including President William Ruto are expected to attend their final sendoff.

Ng’eno died alongside five others in a helicopter crash on February 28th, 2026 in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County.

Who is Johana Ng’eno?

Johana Ng’eno Kipyegon has served as the Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County since 2013. He was re-elected in 2017 and again in 2022.

Before joining politics, he headed the Agricultural Development Corporation as Director from 2008 to 2012.

Educational Background

Johana Ng’eno completed his early education at Mogondo Primary School. He later joined Maseno National School for his KCSE studies from 1988 to 1991 before pursuing higher education abroad.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in International Law from Kyiv TSN University in Ukraine between 2003 and 2006.

Upon returning home, he enrolled at Mount Kenya University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). He also holds a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi.

In September 2025, Ng’eno was admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Career life

In March 2013, Johana Ngeno Kipyegon was first elected as a Member of Parliament representing Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

