Dream start for Kibugu as he makes cut in maiden Sunshine Tour outing 

At the first time of asking, Kenya’s golf sensation Njoroge Kibugu has made an impressive start on the Sunshine Tour, making the cut at the Mediclinic Invitational currently underway at Heron Banks Golf & River Estate.

Kibugu carded two identical rounds of two-under-par 69 to comfortably progress to the final two rounds, marking a confident introduction to life on one of Africa’s premier professional golf circuits.

On Thursday, he began the second round with an early setback, picking a bogey at the opening hole, and further blemishes followed at the 8th, 10th, 13th, and 14th.

However, The Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit Champion responded impressively, rolling in seven birdies across the round at the 4th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 17th, and 18th holes to stay under par.

His compatriot, Greg Snow, produced a total of six over par 148 across the two rounds despite pulling a composed second round on Thursday.

He opened the Sunshine Tour experience with a six over par 77 on Wednesday but managed to play even par 71 on Thursday, missing cut but picking valuable lessons.

Njoroge and Snow together with Dismas Indiza and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera are prodigies of the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing who earned the Sunshine Tour cards after impressing last season.

All eyes will now be on the trailblazing Njoroge as he heads into the final two rounds, aiming to build on a solid foundation and secure an even stronger finish in his debut appearance on tour.