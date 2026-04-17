GolfSports

Dream start for Kibugu as he makes cut in maiden Sunshine Tour outing 

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

At the first time of asking, Kenya’s golf sensation Njoroge Kibugu has made an impressive start on the Sunshine Tour, making the cut at the Mediclinic Invitational currently underway at Heron Banks Golf & River Estate.

Kibugu carded two identical rounds of two-under-par 69 to comfortably progress to the final two rounds, marking a confident introduction to life on one of Africa’s premier professional golf circuits.

On Thursday, he began the second round with an early setback, picking a bogey at the opening hole, and further blemishes followed at the 8th, 10th, 13th, and 14th.

However, The Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit Champion responded impressively, rolling in seven birdies across the round at the 4th, 7th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 17th, and 18th holes to stay under par.

His compatriot, Greg Snow, produced a total of six over par 148 across the two rounds despite pulling a composed second round on Thursday.

Watkins scores  hat-trick as Villa thumps Brighton
Elias Kiptum jailed for 18 months for forgery and conspiracy to implicate Kenyan top athletes
Shujaa and Lionesses dominate opponents on day 1 of Safari Sevens
Nairobi Titans defeat Silver Cheetahs as inaugural NPCA women’s cricket league begins

He opened the Sunshine Tour experience with a six over par 77 on Wednesday but managed to play even par 71 on Thursday, missing cut but picking valuable lessons.

Njoroge and Snow together with Dismas Indiza and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera are prodigies of the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing who earned the Sunshine Tour cards after impressing last season.

All eyes will now be on the trailblazing Njoroge as he heads into the final two rounds, aiming to build on a solid foundation and secure an even stronger finish in his debut appearance on tour.

Kibet, Jepchirchir  to lead stars in Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
Governor Sakaja graces Street League Basketball finals in Jericho
Cristian Chivu confirmed as new Inter Milan Coach
Italian Serie A enters matchday 26
Chepng’etich and Wanyonyi confirmed for Sirikwa Cross Country
Share This Article
Previous Article Gov’t orders release of 188 motorbikes held for petty offences
Next Article IEBC registers 1.3M new voters since March 30
- Advertisement -
Latest News
IEBC registers 1.3M new voters since March 30
Local News
Gov’t orders release of 188 motorbikes held for petty offences
Local News
Beam Global eyes Kenyan market with e-mobility solutions
Business Local Business
Wetangula warns governors of criminal sanctions over snubbing parliamentary committees
County News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

Chelsea’s James out with another hamstring issue

FootballSports

Arsenal return to top after victory against Luton

AthleticsSports

Kenyans rule the World Road Running Championships

County NewsNEWS

Nyandarua Governor inspects Olkalou Stadium construction progress

Show More