The Government will enhance dominance patrols in the Northern Eastern and Upper Coastal regions to detect and neutralise terror attacks targeting civilians, security officers, critical infrastructure, and personnel, among them teachers, road construction engineers and hydrologists.

Regrettably, over the last ten years, 37 teachers have lost their lives and others injured in terror attacks.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Education chaired by Julius Melly the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure said, in the short-term, the Government has taken a series of measures to protect teachers stationed in Arid and Semi Arid areas (ASAL) and other parts of the Country that are prone to security threats.

The measures he said include pooling together teachers and accommodating them in secure spaces, heightening security in schools, and collaborating with local communities to share information on any security threats or suspicious persons sighted within the vicinity of their work places and residences.

“In the long-term, the Government, through elaborate deployment of specialised security units, will eliminate the threat of terrorism and restore normalcy, peace, and stability in the affected regions and open them up for investment and development.” The statement read.