FootballSports

Hakimi favourite to retain the CAF Best Player award

He is the  only representative of an African national team among the 26 finalists,in this global selection, Hakimi stands alone in representing African football.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Moroccan and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi is tipped to retain his CAF Best Footballer of the Year award following a stellar performance in 2026.

The highest-ranked African player in the 2026 Ballon d’Or standings (13th) overall is the only African player to have established himself among the world’s elite for two consecutive years.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The Atlas Lions captain was crowned Africa’s finest player last year, and he has made great strides this year again after winning back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles for his club PSG, adding to the French Ligue 1 and the UEFA Super Cup.

His individual brilliance propelled Morocco to the final of the 2025 AFCON in their backyard before playing a pivotal role in Morocco’s reaching the quarterfinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for a 2nd time in a row.

The best-ranked right-back in the world at the moment has claimed three UEFA Champions League titles (2018, 2025, and 2026), matching Samuel Eto’o’s record as the African player with the most Champions League titles, and has also won seven domestic league titles across Spain, Italy, and France.

Swedish Duplantis sets 14th World Pole Vault record in Tokyo
Kenyans Jepchirchir, Jebet and Sawe nominated for Outside Stadium Athlete of the Year award
Algeria pip Burkinabe to reach AFCON round of 16
22 in Camp as Junior Golf Foundation readies for International championship

Hakimi is the most capped player for his national team with over 100 international caps, including three FIFA World Cup appearances.

Hakimi is among the 26 finalists for the 2026 FIFPRO World 11, following a vote involving 19,806 professional footballers from 73 countries.

He is the  only representative of an African national team among the 26 finalists,in this global selection, Hakimi stands alone in representing African football.

 

Having already been named in the 2025 FIFPRO World 11 and the 2025 FIFA The Best World 11, he has once again been shortlisted for the 2026 FIFPRO World 11.

The winner will be announced on 7th December in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wanyonyi to race 1500m at Kip Keino Classic
CS Owalo motivates Shabana FC ahead of their Ingwe clash
Man dies after wheelchair hits car driven by keeper
EPL: Brighton stun Manchester United to go third
Kudus leads Ghana to fifth World Cup Qualification
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PPB warns public against misuse of pharmaceutical products
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PPB warns public against misuse of pharmaceutical products
County News NEWS
Malindi court halts IEBC CEO recruitment, suspends interviews for nine candidates
County News NEWS
Mathare United signs a three-year deal with Blue Triangle Cement
Football Sports
KMTC seeks HELB funding as 20,000 students forfeit training slots over fees
County News NEWS

You May also Like

FootballSports

Arsenal hit seven past hapless PSV to set Champions League  Record

RallySports

Sheghu, Ayuko vow to conquer tough WRC Safari Rally, ink deal with Ministry of Energy  

Sports

Samburu to host 37th Rhino Charge as conservation event returns with full entry list

RugbySports

Amonde confident of capturing national circuit title

Show More