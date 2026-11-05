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PPB warns public against misuse of pharmaceutical products

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has cautioned the public against use of pharmaceutical products for the wrong purpose, saying it may cause harm to their health.

In an interview with the media on Thursday at the PPB offices in Nairobi, Pharmacy Practices Director Dr. Wilfred Ochieng called on the public to use the medicine based on correct medical advice.

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“I would like to advise the public that any medicine should be used based on correct medical advice. Trending or getting viral does not substitute scientific evidence by people who are qualified to provide that kind of evidence”, Dr. Ochieng stated.

He was responding to a social media post which claimed that cetirizine can be used to cause vaginal dryness or achieve vaginal tightening.

The Director clarified that cetirizine is a pharmacy-only medicine, which is classified as an antihistamine.

“This is a medicine that is used to treat allergies. For example, if someone gets allergic rhinitis, also called high fever or you develop some reactions, like itchy skin, or other forms of allergic reactions, then you can take this medicine to relieve such kind of symptoms. That is primarily what cetirizine has been scientifically proven to do”, Dr. Ochieng emphasized.

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He also underscored the need to use the right dosage, explaining that medicines are very sensitive items which are put in the market after a rigorous scientific process of product development, discovery and development.

“They are not just any other consumer item and based on that scientific evidence, then the approval will direct you on what it can do and how to get those results. If it says, take orally, it means take it by mouth”, Dr. Ochieng added.

He said PPB has developed a mechanism of ensuring medicines consumed by the public are safe through regulating medicines that are already in the market.

Dr. Ochieng further urged the public to report any form of reaction they may incur as a result of using pharmaceutical products.

“You are encouraged to report anything as long as you have a reason to feel or suspect that the effect is probably due to the medicines you are using”, he reiterated.

 

 

 

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