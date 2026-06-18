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Kane and Madueke shine but will Tuchel make changes in defence

Bernard Okumu, Vincent Mogoi and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu, Vincent Mogoi and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

England survived a wobbly defensive start and a stubborn Croatia side to open their 2026 World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win in Dallas, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham proving the difference for Thomas Tuchel’s new-look Three Lions.

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Luka Modric fouled Noni Madueke inside the box, but Croatia twice pulled level in a jittery opening 45 minutes that left Tuchel visibly frustrated on the touchline. England’s back line looked shaky throughout, but the attack more than compensated.

The Three Lions emerged in the second half transformed. Just two minutes after the restart, Bellingham drove into the box and fired into the far corner to restore the lead, sparking a spell of total dominance as England piled forward, eventually racking up 22 shots on the night.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic produced a string of outstanding saves to keep the scoreline respectable, denying England a string of clear chances before halftime substitutions. Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford combined late on, with Rashford finishing to make it 4-2.

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The result also carried individual significance for Kane, whose double moved him level with Gary Lineker’s tally of ten World Cup goals for England, a milestone that underlines his growing standing in the national team’s history.

For Tuchel, it was an imperfect but ultimately satisfying start: a tricky opening fixture against a battle-hardened Croatia side built around veteran Modric, who was withdrawn in the second half after struggling to control the game against England’s aggressive pressing.

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England now turn their attention to Ghana, their next Group L opponent, lifted by the conviction that this attacking unit can trouble any side left in the tournament.

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