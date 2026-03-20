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Half a million pupils targeted in oral health education

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Unilever is seeking to educate at least 500,000 pupils across 500 public schools in Kenya on the benefits of dental care.

Through Pepsodent, the firm has unveiled a nationwide school oral health campaign in a push to address Kenya’s high burden of preventable dental diseases.

Unilever Commercial Lead John Kibera said the school-based model is designed to drive long-term behavioural change at an early age.

“Reaching children in school allows us to simplify oral care and embed daily habits such as brushing twice a day using fluoride toothpaste. These are small actions with significant long-term health outcomes,” he said.

The initiative will be rolled out across urban, peri-urban and rural areas, focusing on behaviour change among school-going children through structured oral hygiene education.

Some of the schools include Arap Moi Primary, Olympic Primary, Mwiki Primary, Ruiru Comprehensive, and Mukuru Community Primary Pipeline, among others.

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Pupils will be encouraged to brush twice daily for at least two minutes using fluoride toothpaste. It will include supervised learning sessions on proper brushing techniques and basic oral care practices.

The rollout comes against the backdrop of persistent oral health challenges.

Data from the Kenya National Oral Health Survey shows that nearly half of children aged five suffer from tooth decay, while gum disease affects more than 90pc of the population.

Unilever East Africa Managing Director Luck Ochieng linked oral health to education outcomes, noting that untreated dental conditions can affect concentration, attendance, and overall well-being among learners.

“Good oral health underpins a child’s confidence and ability to learn. Preventive interventions at the school level are critical in reducing the long-term burden of dental disease,” Ochieng added.

National data shows that more than 77pc of adults own a toothbrush and brush at least once daily, while about 70pc use fluoridated toothpaste.

However, gaps persist in brushing frequency, technique, and awareness, with 17pc of users unsure whether their toothpaste contains fluoride.

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