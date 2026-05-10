Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Allan Thigo passes away

Former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia legend Allan has passed on,his family confirmed.

Thigo,a midfielder who turned out for Gor Mahia between 1970 to 1981 and regarded as one of the greatest attacking midfielders Kenya has ever produced passed on at his home in Bungoma.

Thigo has been unwell for a while and was in and out of hospital.

He dorned the Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia FC jersey in 70’s and 80’s being pary of Harambee Stars squad that featured in 1972 in Cameroon,Kenya’s first ever qualification for the continental tourney.

Thigo nicknamed ‘90 minute man’ because he was never substituted and was always running and commanding the play.

He led Gor Mahia to the 1976 Kenyan Premier League title unbeaten while he was a player cum coach a feat that he achieved once again three years later.

Thigo was also part of Gor Mahia squad that reached the 1979 Africa Cup Winners Cup where they lost 8-0 to Cannon Younde of Cameroon.

Aftwr hanging his boots,Thigo who also played for Kisumu Hot Stars transitioned to coaching returning to coach Gor in 2008.

The club eulogised the former midfielder whom they described as having been there for the team.

“Thigo had a solid 12 seasons with us between 1970 – 1981, scoring 88 goals and leading us as a player / coach to the 1976 league title unbeaten. He was also part of the squad in 1979 Africa Cup Winners Cup. His contribution to Kenyan football and Gor Mahia family will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates and fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace”.