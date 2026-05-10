Allan Thigo: Former CS Owalo mourns “Ogango Wuon Pap”

Former ICT cabinet secretary Eliud Owalo has termed former Gor Mahia midfielder Allan Thigo as one of Kenya’s greatest football legends.

Allan Thigo who marshalled Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia midfield between 1970-1981 passed on on Saturday May 9th evening in Bungoma,his family confirmed.

Eliud Owalo the current patron of the 21 time Kenya Premier League Champions mourned the football icon.

“It is with great sorrow that I have learnt of the death of Allan Thigo, one of Gor Mahia’s and Kenya’s greatest football legends.Thigo was a great attacking midfielder, nicknamed the “90-minute man”, “the midfield general”, “Ogango Wuon Pap” and “owner of the field”,Owalo statement read.

Thigo played for Gor Mahia for a record 13 years between 1970-1982, also serving as player-coach and leading Gor to an unbeaten league title in 1976. He also took Gor Mahia to the finals of the 1979 African Cup Winners’ Cup as player-coach where they lost 8-0 to Canon Younde of Cameroon.

During his decade long career Thigo scored a record 88 goals for Gor Mahia and had 86 caps for the Kenya national soccer team, Harambee Stars.

“Kenyan soccer has lost the greatest attacking midfielder of his generation, known for beauty, flow, entertainment – connecting players and fans and orchestrating the finest midfield play ever displayed by a Kenyan soccer team”,