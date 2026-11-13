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Hassan Omar Daffa appointed Chief Kadhi

Daffa previously served as a Principal Kadhi and succeeds the late Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Principal Kadhi Hassan Omar Daffa as the new Chief Kadhi, filling the position left vacant following the death of Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein.

Daffa previously served as a Principal Kadhi and holds a Master’s degree in Source Methodology in Islamic Jurisprudence and a Bachelor’s degree in Sharia and Islamic Studies from Umm Al-Qura University in Saudi Arabia.

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He also holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University and is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

In a statement, Chief Justice Martha Koome who is also the JSC Chairperson, said the new Chief Kadhi brings extensive experience in Islamic jurisprudence and judicial service.

“The Office of the Chief Kadhi, established under Article 170(1) of the Constitution, occupies a unique and important place in Kenya’s justice system,” Koome said.

The office oversees all Kadhis’ Courts in the country, which handle matters of Muslim personal law, including marriage, divorce, inheritance and personal status.

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Chief Kadhi also carries the responsibility of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights and dignity of people seeking justice.

The appointment follows a recruitment process that began on January 16, 2026, when the JSC declared the position vacant.

The Commission received 14 applications, shortlisted nine candidates and conducted interviews on November 2 and 3.

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