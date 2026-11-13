Film

Kenya Actors Guild joins the International Federation of Actors

The development is expected to strengthen the representation of Kenyan actors.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read
File Photo: Veteran actors Mary Khavere (Mama Kayai), Lucy Wangui (Judge) and Mathias Keya (Makokha), famed for their roles in Vioja Mahakamani on KBC TV

The Kenya Actors Guild (KAG) has been admitted into the International Federation of Actors (FIA), giving Kenyan performers a stronger voice in global discussions on their rights, welfare and professional development.

The announcement was made by the Kenya Actors Guild who called the admission “a significant step forward.”

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Explaining how the guild would participate within the organisation, KAG said in a statement seen by KBC Digital, that it would broaden networks.

“Through the affiliation, the Guild will participate in FIA activities, including regional and language-based groups, international engagements and congresses,” the statement said. “Members will also gain access to the federation’s professional networks, resources and advocacy platforms.

The admission was made through a unanimous decision by the FIA Executive Committee during a meeting held in Avignon, France.

The development is expected to strengthen the representation of Kenyan actors.

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“The Guild recognises this achievement as an important milestone in its ongoing commitment to strengthening the profession, advancing the interests of Kenyan actors and creating greater opportunities for its membership within the global creative industry.”

The FIA brings together actors’ unions and professional associations from different parts of the world, providing a platform for organisations to address common challenges facing performers and advocate for better working conditions.

“Kenyan actors now have a stronger voice within the global actors’ movement,” the Guild added.

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