Omollo backs Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid, cites development record

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has endorsed President William Ruto’s bid for a second term in 2027, citing investments in fisheries and other sectors as evidence of the administration’s commitment to equitable development.

Dr. Omollo said the government had given fishermen greater attention through investments in fisheries infrastructure.

“For the first time, we have a President who recognizes that fishermen deserve the same attention as tea farmers, dairy farmers, sugarcane farmers and other producers. The development of this country must benefit every Kenyan,” he said.

The PS cited the construction of modern fish landing sites, piers, markets and cold storage facilities across counties bordering Lake Victoria, saying the projects would improve fish handling, reduce post-harvest losses and increase earnings for fishing communities.

He spoke during a meeting with Beach Management Units (BMUs) representing 20 beaches in Budalangi Constituency, Busia County,

Two of the county’s 20 beaches are being developed into modern fish landing sites.

Omollo said the blue economy had historically suffered from underinvestment despite its potential to create jobs, improve livelihoods and contribute to food security.

On maritime security, he announced plans to increase the deployment of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers in Busia and provide additional safety and patrol boats to address insecurity on Lake Victoria, including cross-border disputes involving Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen.

“Our fishermen should be able to go about their work without fear of harassment or insecurity,” he said.

The PS also called for the removal of additional vetting requirements previously imposed on residents of border counties applying for national identity cards, saying they should receive equal treatment regardless of where they live.

“A Kenyan living in Busia should not be subjected to more questions or additional requirements when applying for an identity card than someone living in Nairobi or Kericho. Government services must be provided equally, without discrimination or favouritism,” he said.

Omollo further directed chiefs and other National Government Administration Officers to hold regular public barazas to address residents’ concerns and communicate government programmes.

He urged residents to register as voters ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election, linking his support for Ruto’s re-election to the continuation of the administration’s development programmes.