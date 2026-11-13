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Indian national arrested over alleged Ksh172M gold scam

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

An Indian national has been arrested over an alleged Ksh172 million gold investment scam.

The suspect, Maheshbhai Rameshbhai Bhadra, was arrested by detectives from the Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Office at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), shortly after he arrived from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrest followed investigations into a complaint by an investor who accused the suspect of defrauding him of the money through an informal Hawala money-transfer arrangement involving agents in Dubai and Kenya.

Investigators established that the complainant had been persuaded to pay the money to secure 210 kilogrammes of gold, but the transaction failed to materialise.

The suspect was arrested following a stop order issued by the Milimani Law Courts and is being held in custody pending processing and arraignment.

The DCI said investigations into financial fraud remain ongoing, with detectives pursuing individuals involved in fraudulent investment schemes.

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