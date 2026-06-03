Kenyan youth urged to pursue maritime training

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Katana has challenged Kenyan youth to enrol for maritime courses in order to tap the vast and largely untapped employment opportunities in the Blue Economy.

Dr. Katana said maritime training offers a practical solution to youth unemployment, noting that the Blue Economy presents diverse career opportunities beyond the traditional perception that it is limited to fishing.

“The Blue Economy ecosystem is vast and encompasses various sectors, including fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, renewable energy, tourism, and offshore resource exploration,” he said.

He emphasized that oceans and seas contain valuable resources such as oil and natural gas that require skilled professionals for exploration and extraction.

“The ocean and seas have oil and gas resources that need to be exploited. However, this is only possible through proper maritime training. Without qualified experts, these valuable resources will remain unutilized,” Dr. Katana noted.

The CEO further highlighted the significance of the maritime industry to global trade and economic development, noting that more than 80 percent of the world’s trade is transported by sea.

“Shipping remains one of the most important industries globally due to its critical role in facilitating international trade,” he said.

Dr. Katana also clarified that the Blue Economy is not limited to coastal regions but also encompasses inland water bodies, such as lakes and rivers.

“The Blue Economy sector encompasses both marine and inland waters. It includes economic activities related to oceans, seas, coastal regions, as well as inland bodies of water such as lakes and rivers. This creates opportunities not only for coastal communities but also for those living around lakes and rivers,” he explained.

The BMA CEO noted that the growth of the cruise ship industry has further expanded employment opportunities within the Blue Economy sector. He urged young people to acquire the mandatory Basic Safety Training certification, commonly known as the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificate.

According to Dr. Katana, the certificate opens doors for professionals from various fields, including hairdressing, photography, welding, hospitality, and other technical trades, enabling them to secure employment and earn income while working at sea.

“Cruise ships provide a wide range of services and require personnel from different professional backgrounds. With an STCW certificate, many young people can access employment opportunities aboard these vessels,” he said.