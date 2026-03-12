Healthcare boost as Magereza Level 4 Hospital begins operations

The Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital has kicked off operations following its operationalisation on Thursday.

The event, which was presided over by Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr. Salome Beacco and her Medical Services counterpart Dr. Ouma Oluga, will see the facility commence outpatient services immediately before including inpatient and other specialised services over the next two months.

Speaking during the ceremony, PS Beacco said the operationalisation of the ultra-modern 150-bed capacity level 4 hospital, located at the Kenya Prison Staff Training College in Ruiru, is in direct compliance with the Presidential directive issued during last month’s pass-out parade for 3,862 recruits of the Kenya Prisons Service.

While appreciating the efforts that have gone into the operationalisation of the hospital, PS Beacco said the hospital is part of ongoing reforms within her department aimed at improving the welfare of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

She said the latest development, that has adopted a whole-of-government approach through collaboration with the ministry of health and the Kiambu County government, demonstrates Government’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare within correctional institutions.

“Discussions are underway towards formalising an MOU with the ministry of health and the Kiambu County Government to facilitate deployment and support of specialist medical personnel to the facility while the department is also engaging the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital regarding interim utilisation of their morgue facility pending completion of the Magereza Level IV Hospital mortuary.” she told the meeting.

According to Dr. Oluga, the operationalisation of the Wanini Kireri Magereza Level IV Hospital is a significant step in ensuring that healthcare services within correctional settings meet the standards expected of modern public health institutions.

“Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental pillar of our National Development Agenda. The Government of Kenya continues to prioritise the strengthening of health systems as a critical component of Universal Health Coverage, which seeks to ensure that every person in our Country can access essential health services without financial hardship.” He said.

This even as he challenged the health workforce at the facility to live true to their calling and ensure the experience of those seeking services at the facility and the outcomes meet their expectations.

Speaking during the ceremony, Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh said the operationalisation of the facility marks a new chapter in the delivery of healthcare services within correctional facilities.

The hospital boasts of key sections among them the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), Radiology unit, Dental unit, maternity wing, male and female wards and a pediatric ward and will offer various services including dental and renal services.

The facility is named after the late Wanini Kireri, a former Prison Staff Training College Commandant and the first Woman Commandant of Prisons Staff Training College.