Security team foils stock theft attempt in Samburu

A security operation has thwarted a livestock theft incident in Samburu County, leading to the recovery of 50 goats after an armed confrontation between police officers and suspected raiders.

According to a statement by the National Police Service (NPS), officers backed by National Police Reservists were alerted on Tuesday after a resident of Marti Location reported that a herdsman grazing goats along the Marti-Sulubei Road had been ambushed by unknown assailants.

Police moved quickly to the area, tracking the suspects across the rugged terrain before intercepting them a short distance from the scene.

The pursuit escalated into an exchange of fire as officers confronted the armed raiders.

The suspects were eventually overpowered by the security team’s coordinated response and retreated into nearby thickets toward the Loibasat area, abandoning the stolen animals.

All the goats were recovered and later handed back to the owner in the presence of the area assistant chief.

The NPS said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to tackle banditry and livestock theft, noting that security teams remain on high alert to protect communities and safeguard property.