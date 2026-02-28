Harambee Stars defender Onyango suspended for violating anti-doping rules

Harambee Stars defender Rooney Onyango has been provisionally suspended from all football activities by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) for whereabouts failure.

The 24-year-old currently turning out for the Norwegian Division 2 side Sognadal is reported to have missed three cumulative tests, including two whereabouts failures last year.

ADAK has also suspended five other players: Benson Omala and John Njuguna both from Nairobi United, Charles Ouma of Kenya Police FC, Bonphas Munyasa of KCB, and former Bandari FC striker Johanna Mwita.