FootballSports

Harambee Stars defender Onyango suspended for violating anti-doping rules

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Harambee Stars defender Rooney Onyango has been provisionally suspended from all football activities by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) for whereabouts failure.

The 24-year-old currently turning out for the Norwegian Division 2 side Sognadal is reported to have missed three cumulative tests, including two whereabouts failures last year.

ADAK has also suspended five other players: Benson Omala and John Njuguna both from Nairobi United, Charles Ouma of Kenya Police FC, Bonphas Munyasa of KCB, and former Bandari FC striker Johanna Mwita.

Go Ye and Conquer, Mvurya to Safari Rally drivers
Njoroge Kibugu wins Sunshine Development Tour Title at VetLab
Ederson to miss title decider and FA Cup final
Maguire’s move from Man Utd to West Ham stalls
Western Karate officials back Binga for Kenya Karate Federation chairmanship
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KPC Foundation unveils Ksh6 million classrooms in Elburgon, Nakuru County
Next Article DEVELOPING: Helicopter crashes in Chepkieb, Nandi County, six feared dead
- Advertisement -
Latest News
UDA, ODM talks anchored on national unity, say Ruto
Local News NEWS
DEVELOPING: Helicopter crashes in Chepkieb, Nandi County, six feared dead
Local News NEWS
KPC Foundation unveils Ksh6 million classrooms in Elburgon, Nakuru County
County News NEWS
MFA: Evolving situation in Middle East deeply concerning, calls for de-escalation
County News Local News

You May also Like

Football

Shabana maintain title push with win against Kibera Black Stars

FootballSports

Rising Stars upbeat ahead of CECAFA U20 AFCON qualifiers

FootballSports

Brazil drop Antony after abuse allegations

GolfSports

NCBA golf Series heads to Machakos

Show More