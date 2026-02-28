UDA, ODM talks anchored on national unity, say Ruto

Talks between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will be anchored on national unity and transformation of the country, President William Ruto has said.

The President explained that UDA and ODM, under the broad-based arrangement, did not come together because of positions or personal interests but for the best interest of the people of Kenya.

He said the unity of Kenya is greater than any political party, political formation or leader.

He assured Kenyans of the Broad-Based Government’s commitment not only to the unity of the country, but also to much-needed transformation.

“The leaders of ODM and UDA have a historical opportunity to make sure that this country is united and transformed into a first-world economy,” he said.

The President spoke during a thanksgiving ceremony for Justice, Human Rights and Constitutional Affairs Principal Secretary Judith Pareno at Mashuuru, Kajiado County, on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku, PSs, MPs and MCAs.

The President asked leaders in the broad-based arrangement to focus on the country’s transformation, saying Kenya cannot afford to delay progress any longer.

On elective positions, the President told members of both UDA and ODM parties that they will compete in a democratic process.

He said Kenyans will decide based on the track record of leaders.

“It is the people who will decide. They know who is equal to the task,” he added.

On Kajiado County development, President Ruto said the government will spend KSh28 billion on the construction of 11,000 affordable housing units, 13 modern markets and hostels for 3,600 students.

He pointed out that the government had made available KSh1.6 billion to connect 10,000 households to electricity.

He also explained that KSh2.7 billion has been allocated this year to build roads in Kajiado County.

President Ruto said the Imaroro-Mashuru-Isara Road will be upgraded to a higher standard to better serve the region.

He said other roads to be constructed include the Kitengela-Rongai and Isinya-Konza City roads, while construction of the 70km Ngong-Suswa Road has been completed.

He explained that the only way to transform the country is through deliberate development plans.

The President assured the Maa community that the government will address land ownership challenges in Kajiado, Narok and Samburu counties.

He commended PS Pareno for breaking barriers to rise to the position of Principal Secretary, setting a good example for women leaders.

He asked women to serve with distinction and deliver results so that they can open the door for more women.

On her part, PS Pareno pledged to execute her mandate diligently, transparently and accountably.

Governor Lenku thanked the government for the various development projects being undertaken in the county.

“We are not going to be ungrateful people,” he said.

Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchory noted that in the three terms he has served as MP, no government has initiated development projects like President Ruto’s

“Let your manifesto be a blueprint of this country on development,” he said.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said ODM is being strengthened ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said the government is progressively implementing the 10-point agenda, which is the foundation of the broad-based government.

Additionally, he said the Parliament will pass the National Infrastructure Fund Bill, describing the fund as an innovative and transformative initiative.

“This is one thing that you will be remembered for. That is what will make our country a first-world economy,” he said.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina echoed Mr Mohammed’s sentiments, saying ODM will not disintegrate but will join UDA as an equal partner to form the next government.

“We will ensure that we are not in the opposition but the government,” he said.

Mr ole Kina explained that the National Infrastructure Fund will boost the country’s ambitions to expand infrastructure, including roads.