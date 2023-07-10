High Court to hear case on implementation of Finance Act 2023

The High Court is today (Monday) expected to hear a case filed by Senator Okiyah Omtata challenging the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Last week, the high court extended conservatory orders suspending implementation of the Finance Act 2023 for a further five days.

Okiya Omtatah challenged the implementation of the Finance Act on grounds that the Senate was not involved in the passing of the controversial law.

Omtatah also filed a contempt application against the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) which he wanted to be found in contempt of court for enforcing the new fuel prices despite the implementation of the Act having been suspended by the court.

President William Ruto, assented the Finance Bill 2023 into law on Monday, June 26, 2023.