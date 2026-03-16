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36,000 Kakamega residents to benefit from Ksh 2.4B electricity project launched by Ruto

889 projects worth Ksh6.3 billion are underway to provide electricity to 88,991 additional residents across Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, and Kakamega counties

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read

The government, through the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) and Kenya Power (KPLC), continues to expand last-mile electricity connectivity to ensure more Kenyans have access to power.

President William Ruto, who Monday launched a Ksh12 million electrification project in Nderema, Navakholo Constituency in Kakamega County, said his administration prioritises electricity as a critical driver of economic inclusivity and industrialisation, with the goal of achieving universal access.

The initiative is part of the Ksh2.4 billion allocated to 310 projects in Kakamega County, targeting 35,710 new customers.

“At Nderema Village, Mumias East Constituency, Kakamega County, launched Last Mile Connectivity which will bring electricity to 161 homes at a cost of Ksh12.7 million. In total, we are investing Ksh2.37 billion to connect more than 36,700 households to power in the County, empowering families and unlocking new opportunities”, the President said.

Overall, 889 projects worth Ksh6.3 billion are underway to connect 88,991 additional residents across Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, and Kakamega counties to electricity.

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Residents of Nderema village have welcomed the initiative, saying it will transform livelihoods through job creation, growth of small businesses due to extended working hours, and improved service delivery.

The rollout at Malaha Trading Centre involves the construction of 6.6 kilometres of low-voltage power lines, installation of single-phase lines, and a transformer substation to support electricity distribution in the area.

It was also part of President Ruto’s five-day development tour of Western Kenya, during which he is expected to commission and inspect several infrastructure and economic projects across the region.

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