I will respond to my critics with action not words, President Ruto says

The President said he is busy implementing development projects he promised the country, and told his critics that Kenyans have demonstrated that they prefer leaders with a development record as opposed to empty politicking, insults and theatrics.

In next year’s election, he pointed out, every leader will be judged by what they will have done to transform the lives of Kenyans.

“Kenyans know who has worked, who is fuelling insults and chaos, and who has no vision for the country,” he said.

The President spoke during the funeral service of Olkalou MP David Kiaraho at Captain in Nyandarua County.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cabinet Secretaries William Kabogo (ICT), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service), and Davis Chirchir (Roads), Governors Kiarie Badilisha (Nyandarua), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), MPs and MCAs.

Saying he is committed to uniting the country, the President cited the broad-based government that brings together leaders from across the political divide.

President Ruto explained that leaders who preached tribalism, hatred and division will not be allowed to thrive.

“I will unite all communities because unity is power. We will not allow any leader to divide our nation. We are going to stand united,” he said.

The President said he will work with the people of Mt Kenya without seeking permission from anyone because he is the President of all Kenyans.

He urged young leaders to focus on their mandate and service to the people and not be intimidated or blackmailed by anyone.

“Do not be blackmailed. Don’t worship a human being. Worship only God and work for the people. The people are intelligent and they will elect you based on the work you will have done,” he said.

The President described the late Kiaraho as a focused, forthright, committed and hardworking leader, saying he made a huge contribution to the development of Ol Kalou Constituency.

“Today we celebrate the life and times of this great leader, and thank God for his life and the contribution he has made in the development of our nation and service to the people of Ol Kalou,” he said.

President Ruto assured the people of Nyandarua that the government will deliver on all the promises he has made to them.

On roads, the President noted that the government has tarmacked the Captain-Ndemi-Wanjohi road and is in the process of completing the section to Ndunyu Njeru.

Additionally, he committed that the Kwa Mumbi-Basenga-Boiman road will also be completed.

He also announced that the government has set aside funds for the construction of the Kwa Haraka-Rwanyambo-Kinamba Road.

At the same time, the President explained that the government has gazetted Nyandarua University College and is investing KSh1 billion for its expansion.

He also said JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital is being upgraded at a cost of KSh800 million, pointing out it will be ready for handover to the Nyandarua County Government by October 2026.

Meanwhile, the Ol Kalou Stadium is under construction and will be complete by December.

On agriculture, he said the subsidised fertiliser programme has reduced the cost of the input from KSh7,000 to KSh2,500, significantly reducing the cost of production for farmers.

He disclosed that 345,000 residents of Nyandarua had registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA), a total of 54 per cent of the county’s population. As a result, SHA has paid KSh1.24 billion for patients in the county since October 2024.

“No other administration has paid that kind of money for healthcare in Nyandarua County,” he said.

Deputy President Kindiki described the late Kiaraho as a hardworking and respected leader.

He called on leaders to tone down political temperatures and mourn the late Kiaraho peacefully, noting that time for politics will come.

Governor Badilisha said Kiaraho was a steadfast leader who had worked with all leaders to advance the interests of the people of Ol Kalou.

Governor Kihika commended the President for the ongoing expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, saying it will serve both Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

Wetang’ula said the late Kiaraho was a hardworking leader who had passionately worked for the development of the country with a keen interest in infrastructure development.

“As Parliament, we have lost a distinguished professional,” he said.