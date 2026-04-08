Local NewsNEWS

Ruto names Humphrey Wattanga in foreign service postings

Humphrey Wattanga who has been nominated as High Commissioner to Pretoria, South Africa.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read

President William Ruto has effected nominations within the Kenya’s Foreign Service to support the expansion of the nation’s diplomatic footprint.

In a statement, the Head of Public Service Felix, noted that these arise from the regular cycle of succession within Kenya’s missions abroad and to support the expansion of the nation’s diplomatic presence worldwide.

Among those nominated are Humphrey Wattanga who has been nominated as High Commissioner to Pretoria, South Africa. Wattanga was recently the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General.

Other nominations include Dr. Julius Murori Mbijiwe who has been nominated as the High Commissioner/Ambassador to the Vatican (Vatican City), Amb. Irene Maswan appointed as Deputy Ambassador to London while Amb. Judy Muthoni Njau has been posted to Brussels.

The nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.

“In fulfilment of the constitutional imperatives on the appointment of State officers, His Excellency the President has caused the transmittal of the Nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament,” Koskei said.

NEMA, KRA collaborate to curb plastic bags menace
Campaigners call for end to fossil fuels
KeNHA closes key roads due to flooding
Don’t be ashamed of professing faith, Pastor Dorcas to Church

 

 

Embu County employees interdicted over fire incident
CS Ruku condemns  protests fueled by opposition, reaffirms government’s commitment to youth empowerment
New research supports better disease management in Lake Victoria’s cage fish industry
Thwake Dam project hits milestone with completion of embankment area
Three killed in renewed Kisumu-Kericho border clashes
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article I will respond to my critics with action not words, President Ruto says
Next Article attack DCI condemns attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi, launches probe
- Advertisement -
Latest News
attack
DCI condemns attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi, launches probe
Local News NEWS
I will respond to my critics with action not words, President Ruto says
Local News NEWS
CBK holds interest rates steady in latest review
Business Local Business
Murkomen warns against withholding IDs, says not legal tender
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Raila concerned early political campaigns will compromise development

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto commits to protecting democracy, peace in Kenya

FeaturedLocal News

Meet Rebecca Miano; the Cabinet Secretary with a passion for knitting

Local News

Gov’t to involve religious leaders in alcoholism, drug abuse fight

Show More