Ruto names Humphrey Wattanga in foreign service postings

President William Ruto has effected nominations within the Kenya’s Foreign Service to support the expansion of the nation’s diplomatic footprint.

In a statement, the Head of Public Service Felix, noted that these arise from the regular cycle of succession within Kenya’s missions abroad and to support the expansion of the nation’s diplomatic presence worldwide.

Among those nominated are Humphrey Wattanga who has been nominated as High Commissioner to Pretoria, South Africa. Wattanga was recently the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General.

Other nominations include Dr. Julius Murori Mbijiwe who has been nominated as the High Commissioner/Ambassador to the Vatican (Vatican City), Amb. Irene Maswan appointed as Deputy Ambassador to London while Amb. Judy Muthoni Njau has been posted to Brussels.

The nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament.

“In fulfilment of the constitutional imperatives on the appointment of State officers, His Excellency the President has caused the transmittal of the Nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament,” Koskei said.