IEBC begins public participation on campaign financing regulations

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the public to submit views on the Draft Election Campaign Financing Regulations, authorised expenditures and spending limits.

In a notice, the electoral body said members of the public, political parties and other stakeholders have until July 15, 2026, to submit memoranda on the proposed regulations.

The regulations are part of IEBC’s preparations for the 2027 polls and will establish a framework for regulating the amount of money that candidates and political parties can spend during election campaigns.

Article 88(4)(i) of the Constitution mandates IEBC to regulate election campaign spending, while the Election Campaign Financing Act empowers the Commission to set rules on campaign contributions, expenditure, disclosures, monitoring and accountability.

“Section 29 of the Act empowers the Commission to issue Regulations on expenditure rules, contributions, disclosures, monitoring, record-keeping, and related matters. In addition, Sections 12, 18 and 19 require the Commission to prescribe contributions, spending limits and authorised expenditures by Gazette notice at least twelve months (12) before a General Election,” IEBC said.

The Commission said the draft regulations will guide candidates and political parties in managing campaign funds under its oversight.

Memoranda can be submitted through email at lpa@iebc.or.ke or delivered physically at IEBC offices countrywide.