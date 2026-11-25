The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed reports that it has cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission had not made any determination on Gachagua’s eligibility to vie for the presidency.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Hon. Rigathi Gachagua’s eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election,” Ethekon said.

Ethekon clarified that remarks by the Commission’s Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday, November 24, had been misinterpreted.

According to the Chairperson, Owiye’s comments were limited to explaining constitutional provisions on qualifications and disqualifications for election.

“Mr. Owiye’s presentation was limited to explaining the constitutional provisions governing qualifications and disqualifications for election under Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution, including the provisions under Articles 99(3) and 193(3), which provide that a person is not disqualified until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted. He also addressed the applicable appeal processes,” Ethekon explained.

However, he noted that the discussion did not address impeachment, removal from office under Article 75 or the eligibility of an individual who has been impeached to contest an election.

The IEBC Chairperson further noted that the registration of candidates for the 2027 General Election had not commenced, adding that any eligibility decisions would be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process in accordance with the law.

“The constitutional requirements for nomination as a Presidential candidate are set out under Article 137, read together with the applicable provisions governing eligibility to stand for election. Any determination of a prospective candidate’s eligibility will be made at the appropriate stage,” he stated.

The clarification follows media reports that were subsequently circulated on social media, claiming that the electoral agency had cleared Gachagua to contest the presidency.