The Government has secured funding to settle outstanding payments under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project, with the payment process now underway.

NYOTA National Project Manager Augustine Mayabi says administrative procedures are ongoing to facilitate payment to all affected beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

In a statement, Mayabi acknowledged concerns raised by young people participating in the programme’s On-the-Job Experience (OJE) component, Master Craftsmen (MCs) and employers over delays in receiving their payments.

“We recognize the financial commitments associated with participation in the Project and sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding demonstrated by all those affected by the delays,” said Mayabi.

He assured beneficiaries and implementing partners that the Government remains committed to meeting its financial obligations under the programme, urging those awaiting payment to remain patient as the processing continues.

Mayabi also acknowledged the contribution of employers, Master Craftsmen, service providers and Youth Development Officers in facilitating the programme, which provides young people with practical workplace experience and mentorship.

The NYOTA Project seeks to improve access to employment opportunities, promote self-reliance and support sustainable livelihoods among young people through skills development and practical training.