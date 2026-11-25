Detectives have recovered 100 kilogrammes of bhang following a joint operation with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers along the Nambale-Busia Road.

The drugs were found in two sacks abandoned by a suspected trafficker who escaped on foot after spotting the officers during a routine patrol.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the team encountered six motorcyclists travelling from the Busia direction when the riders suddenly sped off in an attempt to evade arrest.

Five of the riders managed to escape, while the sixth abandoned his motorcycle together with its luggage before fleeing into the darkness.

A search of the luggage led to the discovery of approximately 100 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

The motorcycle has been detained as detectives pursue the suspect and investigate the source and intended destination of the consignment.

The DCI says it is working with other law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and dismantle networks involved in the illicit trade.