Long before President William Ruto broke ground for Bamburi Cement’s new clinker plant in Matuga, Kwale County, on Tuesday, November 24, preparations were underway to coordinate the ceremony that brought together government officials, business executives and regional leaders.

Wave 360 Africa handled the event production, overseeing the infrastructure, branding, protocol and on-ground operations for the ceremony, which marked the start of a Ksh250 million industrial investment.

The new plant is expected to increase Bamburi Cement’s annual clinker production capacity from 1 million to 2.6 million tonnes, while cement production capacity is projected to rise from 1.8 million to 4 million tonnes once operational.

The ceremony brought together Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho and Salim Mvurya, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi and Bamburi Cement Board Chairman Dr John Simba.

Speaking at the event, Nahdi described the investment as a long-term commitment to Kenya’s economy and the expansion of local manufacturing.

The project is also expected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, with opportunities in logistics, quarrying and equipment maintenance.

For communities in Matuga, the investment also raises questions about their participation in the industrial development taking place in their county.

Governor Achani urged the company to involve local residents and businesses in the project, while Dr Simba pointed to support extended to households under the Mwachome Village relocation programme, including financial literacy training.

Wave 360 Africa Managing Director Zedd Mukoya said the development should translate into opportunities for young people in Kwale, allowing them to participate in projects taking place within their communities.

“Yesterday, the President broke ground for the Matuga clinker plant. My hope is that one day, a young person from Kwale will be able to point to that plant and say, ‘I helped build it, and it gave me a future right here at home,’” said Mukoya.