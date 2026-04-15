IEBC seeks private sector support to bridge Ksh24.57B funding gap

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is facing a budget shortfall that could undermine preparations for the 2027 General Election, Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has said.

Speaking on Wednesday during a breakfast meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Ethekon disclosed that the commission requires Ksh67.07 billion to conduct the polls but has only secured Ksh41.50 billion from the National Treasury, leaving a deficit of Ksh24.57 billion.

“The deficit currently stands at Ksh24.57 billion. This financial strain is not merely a numbers game; it directly compromises the IEBC’s ability to execute its constitutional mandate effectively,” said Ethekon.

He warned that the funding gap poses a direct threat to the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process, noting that the shortfall is already constraining the commission’s ability to discharge its constitutional mandate.

Ethekon outlined key electoral functions likely to be affected, including programmes targeting Special Interest Groups such as youth, women and persons with disabilities.

He also cited reduced media campaigns, limited capacity to conduct continuous nationwide civic education, and constraints in recruiting temporary poll officials and implementing election security arrangements.

To bridge the gap, he said the electoral body is actively seeking partnerships with the private sector to finance and implement priority interventions, focusing on institutional strengthening, information integrity, inclusion of marginalised groups, electoral reforms, security and expanded voter education.

The IEBC is currently conducting the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise across the country, which is scheduled to run until April 30.