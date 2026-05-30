MPs: Over 12,774 new IDs remain uncollected in Kisii County.

More than 12,700 national identity cards remain uncollected in Kisii County even as Members of Parliament raised concerns over persistent delays and alleged discrimination in the issuance of IDs to residents of Kenya’s border counties.

The National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security said the backlog points to a growing challenge in the registration process despite improvements in document production through the use of live capture technology.

The concerns emerged on Saturday after the committee conducted inspection visits to National Registration Bureau (NRB) and Civil Registration Offices (CROs) in Kisii County, where lawmakers also questioned why applicants from border communities continue to undergo additional vetting despite a presidential directive abolishing the practice.

Led by Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, the delegation included Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Elgeyo Marakwet Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei, Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and Mount Elgon MP Fred Kapondi.

Speaking after the inspections, Hon. Kahangara said the committee sought to assess challenges facing registration offices and evaluate the quality of services offered to citizens.

“We have realised that citizens from border counties still face challenges in obtaining identity cards. Although there was a presidential directive to eliminate screening, the current process still subjects them to additional verification requirements and demands for more documents,” he said.

He noted that many of the affected applicants already possess birth certificates proving they were born in Kenya to Kenyan parents.

“These are citizens who already have birth certificates showing they are Kenyan by birth. Subjecting them to further vetting and identification processes is discriminatory,” he added.

The lawmakers said they would engage the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to streamline the process and ensure equal treatment for all Kenyans seeking identification documents.

Kahangara cited cases involving students from communities living in border regions, including the Suba and Kuria communities, who face lengthy verification procedures while their peers from other areas receive their identity cards without similar hurdles.

The committee also commended registration officers in Kisii County for surpassing their registration targets.

According to the lawmakers, the county had exceeded its registration target of 24,000 applicants by registering more than 34,000 people, representing about 150 per cent performance.

However, the MPs expressed concern over the growing backlog of uncollected identity cards.

“In Kisii County alone, there are 12,774 uncollected IDs. We urge wananchi to follow up and collect their documents once they register. With the introduction of live capture machines, the production and issuance process has become much faster,” said Kahangara.

He added that possession of national identity cards would enable citizens to register as voters and participate fully in democratic processes, including next year’s elections.

On civil registration services, the committee reported minimal challenges, noting that applicants who provide all required documents are able to obtain birth certificates within a day.

“We commend the officers because birth certificate services are being delivered efficiently. If one provides the requisite documents, they can receive a birth certificate on the same day,” Hon. Kahangara said.

Nevertheless, the MPs warned that the recent government directive to operationalise civil registration services in all sub-counties could strain existing resources.

“The decentralisation programme is likely to create staffing and infrastructure challenges. As a committee, we shall examine these issues during the budget-making process and seek appropriate solutions,” he said.

The committee’s findings are expected to inform recommendations aimed at improving access to registration and civil documentation services across the country.