MPs recommend reinstatement of Mediheal Hospitals’ license amid ongoing investigation

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health has recommended lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mediheal Group of Hospitals, allowing the facility to resume general operations.

However, the MPs advised that the suspension of licenses related to organ transplant services should remain in place.

The hospital’s operating license was suspended last year by the Ministry of Health due to allegations of organ harvesting and ethical violations in its kidney transplant program.

In its report, the Committee stated that there was no evidence linking foreign nationals involved in the hospital’s transplant services to any illegal activities under Kenya’s legal framework, including the Health Act (Cap 241) and the Human Tissue Act (Cap 252). It also noted that investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are still ongoing.

“Any sanctions placed on the Mediheal Group of Hospitals, St. Luke’s Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital, and Oak Tree Centre for Kidney and Chronic Disease, including the suspension of licences, be lifted, with the exception of licenses related to organ transplants,” the Committee recommended.

The inquiry revealed that Mediheal had conducted 476 kidney transplants between 2018 and March 2025, prior to the program’s suspension in April 2025.

While recommending the reinstatement of the operating license, the Committee, led by Dr. James Nyikal, emphasized the hospital’s economic impact, noting it provides livelihoods for many Kenyans.

“The Committee observed that Mediheal Group of hospitals employed 2300 Kenyan citizens and hence contributes significantly to the well-being of thousands of families and their dependents,” the report stated.

However, the report highlighted structural issues within Kenya’s transplant ecosystem, particularly a critical shortage of specialized personnel. It notes that the country currently has fewer than 20 transplant surgeons, only two transplant anesthesiologists, and about 55 nephrologists. This shortage resulted in Mediheal managing approximately 81 percent of transplant procedures, primarily with the assistance of foreign specialists.

Data presented to the Committee indicated a significant cross-border activity in the hospital’s transplant program, with about 47 percent of patients being non-Kenyans. Israeli nationals represented the largest group of recipients, while Azerbaijani nationals made up the majority of donors. In several instances, recipients and donors were matched across borders.

Mediheal Chairman Dr. Swarup Mishra denied allegations of organ trafficking and commercialization of transplants, asserting that no non-African recipients received organs from African donors. He stated that documentation supporting donor-recipient nationality exists, attributing any discrepancies to human error, while maintaining that the hospital’s compliance framework remains intact.

An independent review by the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services (IICTOTS), presented to the lawmakers during the probe, identified systemic weaknesses in the program, including governance lapses, documentation gaps, and ethical oversight concerns. It cited potential irregularities such as falsified signatures and possible coercion in parts of the transplant process.

To address these regulatory shortcomings, the parliamentary committee has proposed the enactment of a comprehensive Blood, Cell, and Organ Transplant Law. The draft legislation aims to establish a National Organ Transplant Authority, create a national registry, and implement a transparent organ allocation system.

The report calls for urgent gazettement of regulations under the Health Act and the strengthening of oversight bodies such as the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.