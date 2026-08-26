EntertainmentMusic

Swift Academy opens final call for Nairobi’s emerging music talent

Claire Wanja
By Claire Wanja
1 Min Read
Photo by Stockcake

Applications for the inaugural Swift Academy close this Friday, 28 August, offering Nairobi-based music creatives and industry professionals an opportunity to strengthen their skills, learn from experienced industry figures and build connections across the music ecosystem.

Created by Martell and curated by Africa House, the academy will select 25 participants for its first edition.

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The programme is designed to support emerging talent by providing access to industry professionals and practical knowledge aimed at helping participants develop their creative and professional careers.

 

Emerging artists, producers, songwriters, creative entrepreneurs, managers and agents working across the music industry are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Swift Academy seeks to create a platform where participants can learn, collaborate and establish meaningful relationships within Nairobi’s music community.

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