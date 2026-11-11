Kenya extends waiver on sulphur content in fuel for another six months

Kenya has extended the temporary adjustment of the sulphur limit required for petrol and diesel imported into the country for a further six months.

The move by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, follows a request from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and a recommendation by the National Standards Council to extend the maximum sulphur content allowed in imported fuel.

“The decision follows a technical assessment and monitoring of the continuing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and related disruptions affecting global petroleum supply chains, including the Strait of Hormuz,” said Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui in a statement.

Kinyanjui said the approval has been granted for a maximum limit of 50mg/kg of the sulphur parameter in both KS EAS 177:2025 Automotive Gas Oil and KS EAS 158:2025-Automotive Gasoline Premium Motor Spirit.

According to Kinyanjui, the extension is intended to widen available sources of compliant fuel and safeguard Kenya against supply shortages.

“This is a temporary measure intended to maintain uninterrupted fuel availability and protect economic stability. It will be reviewed at the end of the six-month period or earlier should global supply conditions improve,” he added.

On April 30 this year, the ministry announced the waiver of sulphur parameter to a maximum of limit of 50mg/kg for the two fuel commodities upon request by Energy ministry and industry stakeholder.

The decision was reached in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel after the disruption of fuel supply routes triggered by the US and Israel attack on Iran which made it difficult for Kenya to source fuel that meets current standard compliance level.