Ruto: All regions, communities are treated fairly

All regions and communities are being treated fairly and equally in the distribution and sharing of national resources, President William Ruto has reaffirmed.

The President said this policy will help address historical marginalisation and foster national unity, explaining that the Government is deliberately reversing decades of exclusion, neglect and discrimination.

Speaking in Keroka town in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Kisii County, after launching the construction of the Keroka-Ibacho-Kiamokama road on Wednesday, President Ruto said no part of Kenya should be left behind in the national development agenda regardless of geography, ethnicity or historical disadvantage.

He pointed out that his administration is focused on eliminating discrimination, policy failures, and unequal access to opportunities that had for years thrown some parts of the country to the margins of national development.

“For decades, some parts of our country have endured marginalisation and unequal access to national resources, denying citizens opportunities to fully realise their potential,” he said.

But through the Government’s deliberate equity-driven development agenda – Usawa ni Sawa – the President explained that his administration is correcting and reversing historical imbalances, one programme at a time, and ensuring that no region is left behind.

He assured residents of Kisii County that the Government will walk alongside them as it is doing with all parts of Kenya, creating an enabling environment for every citizen to realise their endeavours.

President Ruto also launched the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, Kisii County.

“We are already connecting 3,000 homes to power at a cost of Ksh 150 million, empowering more households, enhancing service delivery and boosting business,” the President said.

And while commissioning Ibeno Kenya Medical Training College in Nyaribari Chache, he pointed out that the Government is changing the law on higher education to ensure that all students at universities, technical and Kenya Medical Training colleges are fully funded beginning next year.

“This policy will make equal opportunity and access to quality education a reality,” the President.

He pointed out that Ibeno KMTC in Nyaribari Chache will expand the training of healthcare professionals and strengthen the delivery of universal health coverage, ensuring enough skilled workforce.

Governor Simba Arati said President Ruto’s administration has ensured all Kenyans are given equal treatment in development.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zeheer Jhanda said his constituency has realised development – construction of roads, installation of electricity and construction of affordable housing and modern markets, among others, for the first time in the history of Kenya.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho commended President Ruto for promoting equity and restoring the dignity of regions marginalised by previous governments.

Mr Joho said the President has ended the culture of inequitable development in the country, and securing a second term would enable him to achieve 100 per cent equitable distribution of resources.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, and several MPs were also present.