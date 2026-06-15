Diomande shines as Ivory Coast edge out Ecuador

Amad Diallo etched his name into World Cup folklore with a stunning stoppage-time winner as Ivory Coast edged a pulsating Group E encounter against Ecuador 1-0 at a packed Philadelphia Stadium.

The Manchester United forward claimed the only goal of the game in the 90th minute after coming on as a substitute, delivering a moment of magic that belied the match’s tense, cagey nature.

The first half was mostly dominated by a front-footed Ecuadorian side that hit the crossbar twice, with Enner Valencia also blowing a key chance over the bar following a cross from Piero Hincapie. La Tricolor’s yellow-clad supporters filled the stands and roared their team forward, but clinical finishing proved elusive.

Led by a standout performance from Yan Diomande, the Elephants repeatedly pushed into the attacking third but failed to capitalize, including a sequence where Moises Caicedo made a last-ditch block on a Nicolas Pepe shot from the penalty spot.

The second half became increasingly frantic, with both sides sensing three points were there for the taking. Then, with the clock deep into added time, Wilfried Singo surged down the right flank and delivered a precise cut-back to substitute Diallo, who demonstrated clinical composure, tucking a first-time left-footed strike into the bottom-left corner.

Ecuador can try to rally and claim something with eight of 12 third-place teams being able to advance, but will need to score more goals. Germany will take on Ivory Coast next, with Ecuador meeting Curacao.