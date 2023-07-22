Inaugural Trans Mara race on this weekend

The inaugural Transmara Classic athletics race is set to be held Saturday and Sunday at Kilgoris DEB Primary School in Kilgoris Town, Narok County.

According to race organizers, Gigiz Sports Management Limited, more than 1,500 athletes are expected to compete in the two-day competition aimed at identifying young talent.

The athletes will battle out for honors in a total of 6 race categories including the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3,000 meters steeple chase races. Apart from track and field activities, the local Maasai community will also take part in traditional sports such as Rungu throwing and jumping.

The event has drawn participants from neighboring schools and athletics camps.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gigiz Sports Management Director Betty Rono said the event’s objective is to afford the upcoming runners more so the female racers an upstart in their nascent careers.

“Once we get the fine athletes we will be able to introduce and give them further trainings in the camps in places like Iten and its environs. We want them to have a feel of places where our world beaters have trained,” said Rono.

While lauding the sponsors and partners to the event, Rono said the Narok county government will award the race winners cash prizes; “Being our first event, we are delighted that the county government and the local leadership has embraced it and we are certain this event will grow to the next level.”

800M world recorder holder David Rudisha and a cast of former and current Kenyan athletes are expected to grace the race.

The Transmara region has produced notable names who have gone on to win at the international stage including :two time 800m World champion Billy Konchellah,1968 Mexico Olympics, silver medalist,Daniel Rudisha and his son David Lekuta Rudisha, who is now the World 800 M record holder.

The race coincides with the migration of one million wildebeest to the neighboring Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Maasai Mara National Reserve is one of Africa’s best-known wildlife sanctuaries staggering 1,530 square Kilometres being the home wide variety of wildlife.