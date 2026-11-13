Three dead, five rescued after Syokimau building collapse

Three people have died while five others have been rescued alive after an eight-storey building under construction collapsed in Syokimau, Machakos County, on Friday morning.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, its response team has been deployed to the scene alongside other emergency response partners to coordinate search and rescue operations.

“Three people have been rescued and taken to hospital after a building under construction collapsed in Syokimau,” the organisation said in earlier update on X.

A team from the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) has also been activated to reinforce the ongoing operation as crews continue searching the site.

The collapse occurred at around 9am at a construction site near Argile Hotel, along the Syokimau SGR access road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the upper section of the building gave way during concreting works, with suspected formwork failure cited as a possible contributing factor.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) were among those at the scene as investigations got underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collapse and whether construction safety requirements had been observed.