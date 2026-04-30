EntertainmentMusic

Inside Spotify’s Feature Mixer event

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Music streaming service Spotify hosted an event meant to teach its users about the app’s features using the format of ‘speed dating.’

The event, dubbed The Feature Mixer, was built around the idea of meeting new people with Spotify, posing the event concept as a question: “What if you could meet Spotify features the same way you meet people?”

Guest learns about Spotify’s features

Guests were taken through a “speed-dating-style introduction to Spotify features,” where they moved between different stations to learn how the app works in real life.

Guests experience speed dating with Spotify features

Speaking about the importance of the event concept, Spotify said: “These interactions were strategically designed to be high-impact, covering what the feature is, why it matters, and a live in-app demo. Each date concluded with a teach-back moment, where guests explained the feature back in their own words to ensure a deep understanding of the product.”

Guests also participated in other activities including playing Jenga

At each station, a guide explained one feature in a quick three-minute session. After each explanation, guests were asked to repeat what they had learned in their own words, in what organisers called a “teach-back moment,” to ensure they fully understood.

The lessons focused on features that were used every day. Some showed how people can control music together at parties, while others explained how to listen offline, especially useful in places with low-data usage and fluctuating network coverage.

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It also included features that recommend music based on personal taste and daily routines.

Guests were grouped into conversations inspired by daily life, including “navigating Nairobi traffic,” going on road trips, or creating playlists with friends. This made the experience feel practical rather than technical.

At the end of the event, guests were treated to live performances by Vijana Barubaru and Zaituni.

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