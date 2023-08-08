Police in Nakuru have launched investigations into an incident in which a police officer shot and killed his colleague on Tuesday morning.

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi says that the incident happened at the Rift Valley Regional K9 (Dog Section) Headquarters in Nakuru East.

The Police Commander said that Police Constable Jackson Konga shot Sergeant Christopher Kimeli under unclear circumstances.

The county police boss in addition said that PC Konga was immediately disarmed and is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

Some of his colleagues speculated that the two officers may have had personal differences that they were not aware of.

The incident comes at a time when there have been rising concerns over the mental wellness of police officers and Kenyans in general.